Residents, pets escape safely from Town of Wilson house fire

Two residents and their pets escaped safely Sunday morning from a house fire in Dorwood Mobile Home Park in the Town of Wilson, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to the report, officers and firefighters from the South Wilson Volunteer Fire Company answered a 911 call at 11:16 a.m. and found the rear bedroom fully ablaze at the residence at 416 Main St. in the mobile home community.

Both residents suffered minor injuries, the report said. They were taken to Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Lewiston, for treatment and will be assisted by the Red Cross. Their names were not provided.

The sheriff’s office said the fire was extinguished quickly. A damage estimate was not immediately available. An investigation is being conducted to determine the cause.

