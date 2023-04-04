Residents escaped safely and two dogs were rescued as a fire Tuesday afternoon damaged a two-family home at 137 Maple Ave. in Dunkirk, Dunkirk Fire Department Capt. Gary S. Katta reported.

People on the first floor fled without injury, Katta said, and those living on the second floor were not home at the time. The dogs were given oxygen at the scene.

Firefighters were called at 3:13 p.m. and found heavy flames on the first floor of the home extending to the second floor in the rear. Crews were on the scene for about two hours.

The East Dunkirk Fire Department and the Fredonia Fire Department provided mutual aid. The Chautauqua County Fire Investigation Team determined that the blaze was caused by cooking oil left unattended on top of a stove. No damage estimate was given.