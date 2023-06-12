Police and fire crews are rescuing people who were passengers on a boat that capsized in the Lockport Cave Tours, Lockport police reported early this afternoon.

Emergency responders are working to get everyone out safely, police said in a news released posted on Facebook.

The incident was reported at 11:25 a.m. Further details were not immediately available.

The streets surrounding the attraction were closed to allow crews better access to the site.

This is a developing news story. Check buffalonews.com for updates.