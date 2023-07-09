The Red Cross is assisting six people after a two-alarm fire Sunday afternoon in the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, Buffalo city spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
Firefighters were called shortly before 1:30 p.m. to a two-story home at 22 Troupe St., off Seneca Street, where a blaze had started on the first floor.
Damage to the home was estimated at $225,000. Exposure damage to residences at 18 and 24 Troupe totaled $135,000, fire officials said. The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
- Dale Anderson
