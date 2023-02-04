The American Red Cross is assisting five people after a fire just after midnight Saturday in a three-story apartment building in Buffalo's Black Rock neighborhood, a city spokesman reported.
According to the report, fire investigators determined that the blaze started on the second floor of the structure at 86 Hawley St., on the corner of Bradley Street. The cause is under investigation. Damage is estimated at $310,000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today