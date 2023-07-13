The Niagara County Department of Health reported Thursday that a bat found on East Canal Road in Pendleton was rabid.

Health department officials said two nearby residents have pursued post-exposure treatment at a hospital because of concerns about having had potential contact with the bat.

No pets were reported to have been involved with the incident.

Rabies is a viral disease that, once contracted, nearly always results in death of an animal that is not adequately protected with a rabies vaccination.

In addition to bats, racoons, skunks and foxes are among common wildlife carriers of rabies. Rabid animals can pass along the virus by direct contact, even before symptoms appear visible. However, a rabid animal can be confirmed only through the submission of a laboratory sample.

Rabid animals continue to be a serious public health concern in Niagara County, health officials said.

County residents are reminded to avoid feeding, touching or adopting wild animals, including stray dogs and feral cats, to prevent exposure to rabies in wildlife and domestic animals, and to make sure their dogs and cats are up to date on their rabies vaccinations.