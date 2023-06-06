Quick work by firefighters late Monday afternoon prevented the total destruction of the Marley Funeral Home, 135 Main St., Attica, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

According to the report, there was significant fire damage to the attic of the structure, plus smoke and water damage to the first and second floors. Damage was estimated at $125,000.

Fire companies from Attica, Bennington, Cowlesville, Alexander, the City of Batavia and the Town of Batavia responded following a call about 6 p.m. They were at the scene for 3 1/2 hours.

The fire started in mulch next to the building, the Emergency Services Office said. No one was in the funeral home at the time. No injuries were reported.