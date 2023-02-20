Firefighters saved the life of a puppy they found Sunday evening in a smoke-filled room at the Chateau Motor Lodge, 1810 Grand Island Blvd., the Grand Island Fire Company reported.

Crews removed two puppies from the room and were able to revive one of them at the scene. It was taken to a local animal hospital and is recovering, according to the report.

Firefighters were called to motel shortly after 6 p.m. by a caller who reported smoke coming from a window of the room. The blaze was confined to the one room and was declared extinguished at 6:24 p.m. Providing mutual aid were the Sheridan Park Fire Company and the City of Tonawanda Fire Department.

Damage was estimated at $40,000 to the structure and $15,000 to the contents. First Assistant Chief Pat Hahn reported that the cause remains under investigation.