Police: Woman struck by gunfire in overnight shooting in Buffalo

A large gathering on the 100-block of Northland Avenue turned violent just before 1 a.m. Saturday, Buffalo police said, when a woman was struck by gunfire.

The 18-year-old from Buffalo was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where she is in stable condition.

A person involved in the incident was taken into custody for weapons possession, according to the BPD report. No names were released by police.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255. 

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

