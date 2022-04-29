 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Police urge public to look for Amherst man's kayak, missing in Lake Ontario

  • Updated
  • 0
Paul Hahn Kayak

Paul Hahn, 54, of Amherst, has been missing since he launched an Old Town Sportsman Model 120 kayak, like this one, into Lake Ontario from Golden Hill State Park in Somerset sometime between April 22 and 25. 

 Courtesy New York State Park Police
Support this work for $1 a month

State Park Police on Friday urged the public along the Lake Ontario shoreline to keep an eye out for the kayak of Paul Hahn, an Amherst man who has been missing since last weekend.

Paul Hahn

Paul Hahn, 54, of Amherst, has been missing since he launched his kayak into Lake Ontario from Golden Hill State Park in Somerset sometime between April 22 and 25.

Hahn, 54, launched his kayak sometime between April 22 and Monday from Golden Hill State Park in Somerset. He has not been seen since, police said.

Hahn's kayak was an Old Town Sportsman 120, orange and black in color, Park Police said.

They also asked those along the lake to stay observant for any floating kayak equipment, such as a life vest, paddle, air horn or light.

Anyone with information about Hahn or his craft is asked to call Detective Sergeant Brian Nisbet of the Park Police at 716-278-1777.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

The Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed Tuesday in a field in rural Genesee County, killing two seasoned pilots, was traveling at an altitude of about 2,000 feet when, according to witnesses, there was a "large boom and they saw the helicopter fall from the sky."

Watch Now: Related Video

Millions of Indonesians head home for first time since pandemic

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News