Police urge public to look for Amherst man's kayak, missing in Lake Ontario

State Park Police on Friday urged the public along the Lake Ontario shoreline to keep an eye out for the kayak of Paul Hahn, an Amherst man who has been missing since last weekend.

Hahn, 54, launched his kayak sometime between April 22 and Monday from Golden Hill State Park in Somerset. He has not been seen since, police said.

Hahn's kayak was an Old Town Sportsman 120, orange and black in color, Park Police said.

They also asked those along the lake to stay observant for any floating kayak equipment, such as a life vest, paddle, air horn or light.

Anyone with information about Hahn or his craft is asked to call Detective Sergeant Brian Nisbet of the Park Police at 716-278-1777.

