Police seeking information about driver who hit pedestrian on I-290

Amherst police are asking the public for help finding the vehicle and driver who hit a pedestrian on the I-290 early Sunday morning and fled the scene.

A 27-year-old man walking on the eastbound I-290 near the I-990 overpass was hit at about 1:26 a.m., Amherst police said in a news release.

Police say the vehicle involved is believed to be a dark-colored 2011 to 2014 Subaru Impreza.

The vehicle "should have front-end, driver-side damage," police said.

The pedestrian suffered a serious leg injury and was treated at Erie County Medical Center.

Police ask anyone who may have information to call them at 716-689-1311.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

