Police say driver in fatal accident in Chautauqua County is awaiting trial in crash that killed teen last year

A Jamestown man about to go on a trial on charges he was impaired by drugs when the tractor trailer he was driving hit and killed a teenage pedestrian last New Year's Eve was behind the wheel Saturday night in a fatal collision in Chautauqua County, state police said.

Randal J. Rolison, 59, was driving an SUV that ran a stop sign and struck a pickup in Arkwright, ejecting and killing the passenger, troopers said.

While the collision remains under investigation and no charges have been filed, state police identified Rolison as the driver in a news release.

Rolison was out on bail in two criminal cases at the time.

Troopers responded to the two-vehicle collision at State Route 83 and Center Road at 10:39 p.m. Saturday.

Rolison's SUV, which was heading south on Center, failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a pickup heading west on Route 83, troopers said.

Linda A. Kraemer, 71, of South Dayton, a passenger in the pickup, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Chautauqua County Coroner's Office, police said.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Gary A. Kraemer, 71, of South Dayton, was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk with injuries not considered life-threatening.

Rolison and both SUV passengers were treated for injuries not considered life-threatening.

The collision remains under investigation, police said.

Rolison was driving a tractor-trailer that struck and killed 15-year-old Alexis C. Hughan at West Sixth and Washington streets in Jamestown on Dec. 31, 2021, police and prosecutors have said.

Rolison is scheduled to go on trial next month in Chautauqua County Court on manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide and first-degree operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs. In that case, bail was set at $35,000 cash, $70,000 bond or $70,000 partially secured bond.

Last January, Jamestown police also announced Rolison was charged with three counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon for allegedly having three unregistered handguns in a storage unit in Busti.

In that case, bail was set at $50,000 cash, $100,000 bond or $100,000 partially secured bond.

"All of law enforcement share the public's frustrations," Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt said in a written statement Monday.

Prosecutors are looking into possibly seeking revocation of Rolison's bail as well as potentially new charges in connection with Saturday's collision, Schmidt said.

On the two existing cases, Rolison is being represented by the Chautauqua County Public Defender's Office.