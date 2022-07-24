 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Police deem impromptu blockade of Route 33 Expressway 'extremely dangerous'

Route 33 shut down

Dozens of people blocked traffic on Route 33 west near Northhampton Street on Saturday, July 23, 2022, as they released balloons in a tribute to a 21-year-old motorcyclist who died July 16 after he hit a guiderail on the expressway. 

 Minh Connors / Buffalo News
Buffalo police were continuing to investigate a blockade of the westbound Kensington Expressway on Saturday evening caused by motorists who stopped their cars to release balloons as a memorial tribute to a man who died July 16 in a motorcycle crash.

The vehicles blocked westbound traffic on Route 33 for about 20 minutes, according to police, who arrived on scene around 6:05 p.m.

Police in a statement late Saturday labeled such “unsanctioned activities” as “extremely dangerous.”

Police were not informed of the event beforehand, according to spokesman Michael DeGeorge.

Nasir Porter, 21, died July 16 at Erie County Medical Center after striking a guiderail on a motorcycle on the Kensington Expressway near the Best Street exit ramp, police said at the time.

A crowd of friends and relatives of the deceased motorcyclist went to the site around 6 p.m. Saturday, blocking westbound traffic with their cars and gathering in a circle near the Northampton Street bridge. After releasing balloons, they left as police arrived.

The busy highway, which has a posted speed limit of 55 mph, runs from downtown Buffalo and through the East Side before connecting with the Thruway in Cheektowaga and continuing on to the Buffalo-Niagara Airport.

DeGeorge said he was not aware of any summonses being issued in the incident.

He said police respond as quickly as they can get to the scene, disperse the crowd, open the road and “hopefully prevent any injuries.”

Police asked for anyone with information about the blockade to call the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Reporter

My byline has run in the Ithaca Journal, USA Today, the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle and the New York Times. I have been a staff reporter at The Buffalo News since 2002 and currently am part of the watchdog team.

