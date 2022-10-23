Police charge Buffalo driver with vehicular assault after two pedestrians hit

A 35-year-old Buffalo driver accused of striking two pedestrians in the 400 block of East Amherst Street was arrested and charged Sunday with first-degree vehicular assault and driving while intoxicated.

The accused is Schvonne Mushat, who allegedly struck two males from Buffalo, ages 37 and 58, in an overnight incident.

Both victims were taken to Erie County Medical Center, where they remained late Sunday. Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported that the older man was in serious condition while the other man was being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

DeGeorge did not provide the names of the victims on Sunday. He said police are still investigating.