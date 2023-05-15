The pilot of a small aircraft suffered serious injuries in a crash Monday afternoon at the Akron Airport in Newstead, according to a spokesman for the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to crash about 3 p.m.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, was transported by Mercy Flight helicopter to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of his injuries.

The Village of Akron Police Department and the Newstead Volunteer Fire Company both assisted in the incident, which is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration, the spokesman said.