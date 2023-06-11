The pilot of a single-propeller plane died in a crash in the Town of Porter on Sunday afternoon.

The pilot, whose identity was not disclosed, was the only person aboard the aircraft, according to state police.

The cause of the crash, which was reported at 3:08 p.m., is under investigation.

Police believe the plane was traveling north when it struck trees and power lines and crashed in a field north of Braley Road.

State police are working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to determine the cause, said state police public information officer James O’Callaghan.

The crash happened near Shear Airport, which is used by planes for skydiving trips, but O’Callaghan said the plane that crashed was not involved in skydiving.

“We don’t know if it maybe could have been pilot error, we don’t know if it could have been mechanical error,” O’Callaghan said. “These are all things that are going to have to determined throughout the next couple weeks, working with the FAA, working with the (NTSB).”

The state police forensic team was planning to use a drone to take aerial shots in an effort to find all the pieces of the plane. The site is between Youngstown-Wilson Road and Porter Center Road, not far from Lake Ontario.

O’Callaghan said the pilot was returning home and was a local resident, but declined to otherwise identify the pilot.

National Grid workers were on the scene due to fallen power lines. The stretch of Braley Road where the crash happened is expected to be closed for a few days.

“Any time you’re dealing with the scene of a plane collision, it’s an expansive scene, so depending on what they find out at the crash site, it could determine maybe possibilities that happened just to the south of the plane, if it was mechanical,” O’Callaghan said.

This was the third fatal plane crash in the region in recent weeks.

Two Canadian men died in a plane crash last Tuesday just after takeoff from Chautauqua County Jamestown Airport. And on May 28, two men, one from Rochester and one from Brockport, died when an experimental plane went down in Orleans County.