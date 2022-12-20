Pickup truck driver indicted for hit-run accident that killed bicyclist

A pickup truck driver was arraigned Tuesday in State Supreme Court on an indictment charging him with leaving the scene of an accident that killed a bicyclist over the summer.

According to the Erie County District Attorney's Office, 37-year-old Nicholas J. Rosado, also known as Nicholas J. Boaz, of Mayville, also was charged with DWI and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Rosado is alleged to have been driving his truck about 10 p.m. on July 7 on Abbott Road near Kenefick Avenue in South Buffalo when he struck a man on a bicycle, Theodore Dionne, 27, of West Seneca, who died at the scene. Buffalo police determined that Dionne's death was a hit-and-run, but did not make an arrest in the incident until Sept. 2. Rosado pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Prosecutors said that on the night of the fatal accident, West Seneca police officers saw Rosado drive his black Dodge Ram into two trees near North Covington Drive by Cazenovia Park in South Buffalo, about 2 miles from the accident scene. Allegedly, Rosado and a juvenile passenger then fled on foot. Before they were caught, police said they observed Rosado drop some packages in the driveway of a home on Potters Road.

Officers recovered the packages from the driveway and submitted them to the Erie County Central Police Services laboratory for testing, which confirmed that they contained Suboxone.

Rosado was transported to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries. According to police, he had been operating the vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Meanwhile, his juvenile passenger was evaluated for injuries at the scene and released to the custody of a relative.

West Seneca police charged Rosado with misdemeanor DWI and drug charges. He was given an appearance ticket to be arraigned at a later date in West Seneca Town Court as those charges were nonqualifying offenses for bail.

Rosado, who now is being held without bail, is scheduled to return to court Jan. 13 for a pre-trial conference. If convicted of the highest charge, he faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison.