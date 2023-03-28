A person was found dead in a Wales home following a blaze Saturday night, the Erie County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday.
Sheriff's deputies responded to the fire at 13553 Strykersville Road at about 11:20 p.m.
The Sheriff's Office did not release any information about the deceased, except to say that the person was believed to be the homeowner and it was working to confirm the person's identity.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
