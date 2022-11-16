Pedestrian struck on Kensington, taken to Oishei

A pedestrian suffered head injuries after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday morning near Kensington Avenue and Roycroft Boulevard, Amherst police said.

The pedestrian, identified by police only as female, was hit about 6:45 a.m., police said in a news release.

The victim was taken to Oishei Children's Hospital. Police declined to release the victim's age.

Police did not release any further details about the incident.

Motorists are being asked to avoid the area just east of Harlem Road.

Police ask anyone who may have video footage of the incident or who may have witnessed what happened to call 716-689-1311.

Amherst police were also looking for a driver involved in a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Tuesday night near Sweet Home and Chestnut Ridge roads.