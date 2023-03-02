A pedestrian struck by a vehicle early Thursday on Sweet Home Road in Amherst was transported to Erie County Medical Center, according to the Amherst Police Department.

Patrols called to the scene at 3:35 a.m. found the victim lying in the roadway, the department said in a news release. Neither the sex nor identity of the victim was released by police.

As of Thursday afternoon, there were no charges filed against the driver, whose identity also was withheld by police.

Police also did not provide any details about where on Sweet Home the incident occurred.