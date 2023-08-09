A pedestrian was pronounced dead Wednesday afternoon after she was struck by a vehicle in a supermarket parking lot in the Town of Dunkirk, state police in Fredonia reported.

The victim, described by troopers as an adult woman, was walking outside the Tops Markets location at 3955 Vineyard Drive when she was struck about 2:45 p.m., troopers said. Further details were not immediately available.

The crash is under investigation by the State Police Collision Reconstruction Unit and the Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

- Dale Anderson