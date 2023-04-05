A pedestrian died Tuesday after being struck by a vehicle on Lake Avenue in Hamburg, town police posted on the department's Facebook page.

The incident occurred at about 8:40 p.m. in front of the Our Mother of Good Counsel Apartments for low-income elderly residents at 4288 Lake Ave. The victim, whose name was not released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is being investigated by the Town of Hamburg Police Accident Investigation Unit.

Back in December 2019, a 66-year-old woman was struck and killed as she was attempting the midblock crossing on Lake Avenue. Following the fatal accident, the Town of Hamburg discussed plans to install a crosswalk with flashing lights at the site, through which nearly 12,000 cars travel each day, according to a 2020 Buffalo News article.