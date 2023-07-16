A pedestrian is listed in critical condition in the Trauma Intensive Care Unit at Erie County Medical Center after she was struck by a vehicle in the Elmwood Village neighborhood late Saturday, Buffalo police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

The victim, a 21-year-old Buffalo woman, was attempting to cross Elmwood Avenue near Forest Avenue about 11 p.m. when she was struck by a southbound vehicle on Elmwood, DeGeorge said. She was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

DeGeorge added that police have not filed charges against the motorist at this time. The crash remains under investigation.

- Dale Anderson