Pedestrian dies after being hit by SUV in Niagara Falls

A 74-year-old man who was struck by an SUV while he was walking across on Niagara Falls Boulevard before dawn Monday has died of his injuries, Niagara Falls Police spokesman Anthony Restaino reported Monday afternoon.

The pedestrian, whose name was not released pending notification of next of kin, had been taken to Erie County Medical Center in Buffalo. Police said he apparently was crossing the boulevard from north to south when he was hit. They noted that he was wearing dark clothing and was not using a crosswalk when he was struck by an eastbound 2007 Ford Explorer about 6:30 a.m. between 70th and 71st streets, Restaino said in a news release.

The 54-year-old driver of the eastbound SUV, whose name was not released, saw the pedestrian between two lanes of traffic and swerved, but was not able to avoid hitting the man, police said. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the accident to call the department's Traffic Division at 716-286-4563.