A 91-year-old man was killed Thursday after he was struck by a driver while walking across a busy Niagara Falls intersection, a city police spokesman said in a news release.

The victim was hit about 1:25 p.m. while crossing Niagara Falls Boulevard, at the intersection with Military Road.

The victim, whose name was not released, was walking in a crosswalk heading southbound when struck. He was taken to Kenmore Mercy Hospital, where he died.

The man was hit by a Jeep Wrangler that was making a left turn.

The driver of the vehicle, identified as a 28-year-old Falls resident, had two children in the vehicle. No one in the vehicle reported injuries.

The driver is cooperating in the investigation, according to the news release.

- Aaron Besecker