Two passersby who spotted a garage fire Wednesday in the Town of Wilson stopped and broke into the house nearby to rescue a dog after they discovered nobody was home, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office reported.

Calls about the fire at 3678 Wilson-Cambria Road began coming in to the Sheriff's Communications Center about 4:15 p.m., according to the report, and high winds quickly spread the flames from the detached garage to the house.

The South Wilson Volunteer Fire Company extinguished the blaze with the help of volunteer fire companies from Wilson, Cambria and Ransomville.

The Sheriff's Office said the garage and its contents are believed to be a total loss. No estimate on damage to the house was given. The Niagara County Fire Investigation Unit is determining the cause.