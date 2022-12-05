Passenger in pickup dies in collision after SUV driver runs stop sign

A 71-year-old passenger was killed Saturday night in a collision in Chautauqua County in which the driver of the other vehicle ran a stop sign, state police said.

Troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision at State Route 83 and Center Road in Arkwright at 10:39 p.m. Saturday.

Investigators said the driver of an SUV heading south on Center failed to stop at a stop sign and hit a pickup heading west on Route 83.

Linda A. Kraemer, 71, of South Dayton, was ejected from the pickup and pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The pickup driver was taken to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk with injuries not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the SUV and both passengers also were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing, troopers said.