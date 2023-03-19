A 44-year-old man was killed when the vehicle he was riding in crashed Saturday night on McKinley Parkway near Southside Parkway.

South District police, who responded to the call just before 9 p.m., say a vehicle was traveling northbound on McKinley, possibly at a high rate of speed, when it left the roadway and struck several trees. The passenger was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene, accident investigators said.

The 38-year-old male driver was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he's being treated for multiple injuries, police said Sunday.

Authorities say the driver is facing charges and is in police custody at the hospital.