A Buffalo firefighter remains "unaccounted for" after a four-alarm blaze downtown on Wednesday morning that involved a partial building collapse and a "mayday" call, the mayor and fire commissioner said.

The Main Street building where the fire occurred is "very unstable," which is "hindering recovery efforts," Fire Commissioner William Renaldo said at a news conference shortly after 1 p.m.

The fire was reported at 10:08 a.m. at 745 Main, between Tupper and Goodell streets.

Destroyed in the blaze was DC Theatricks, a costume shop, which listed its address as 747 Main.

Dozens of firefighters and law enforcement personnel gathered near the scene in the hours after the blaze. Buffalo Diocese Bishop Michael W. Fisher arrived at the scene shortly after 1 p.m.

At about 1:45 p.m., many of those gathered at the scene saluted as a group, as shown in a video posted on Facebook by Buffalo Fire Department-Helmets & Hose Wagons, an account affiliated with Local 282, Buffalo Professional Firefighters.

The size and positioning of the crowd blocked a view of what was happening.

In a solemn moment, an ambulance left the scene and headed up Main Street, with two Buffalo police vehicles leading the way. A group of firefighters positioned at Main and Goodell saluted as they passed.

The Erie County Sheriff's Office's Air One helicopter was overhead and a church bell tolled.

"This is a difficult day in the City of Buffalo, and certainly we are asking for prayers," Mayor Byron Brown said at the news conference about 20 minutes earlier.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, and investigators are looking into reports of a crew using a torch outside the building around the time of the fire, Renaldo said. The building appeared to be undergoing renovations and fire investigators were looking to interview those workers, the commissioner said.

The fire, which appeared to start on the north side of the building, may have been smoldering inside the building for some time before the fire department received the 911 call. The distress call from firefighters followed the partial interior collapse, he said.

"The hardest thing, actually, was to keep our firefighters from reentering the building to help our fallen firefighter," Renaldo said. "That was the most difficult thing."

Authorities have not identified the missing firefighter, but said he is from Engine 2, stationed at Elmwood Avenue and Virginia Street.

Hayden Lucas, who lives on Delaware Avenue in the vicinity of the fire, said she ran to the scene after smelling smoke and hearing sirens.

"There was a big explosion," Lucas said. "The windows blew out."

She and a friend who ran to the scene then had to run away from it.

"We were getting hit with debris," Lucas said.

She said when she initially smelled smoke, she thought it might be coming from inside her apartment.

When she got to the fire scene, she said the blaze "wasn't too bad" at first.

It appeared as though the fire started near the top of the building, but then it spread, she said.

Debris was strewn around the area surrounding the burning building.

This is a massive fire. Looks like the building is completely gutted. Flames still shooting out the top as firefighter get water on it from multiple angles. Big chunks of ashes flying in the air. pic.twitter.com/zhoCkum1pr — Maki Becker (@makibecker) March 1, 2023

Buffalo police are diverting traffic around the area.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.