State Park Police rescued a man from the Niagara River near Three Sisters Island Thursday afternoon, the agency said in a news release.

Police responded about 5:20 p.m. to a report of a man who intentionally entered the river.

Police found the man clinging to a rock and small tree in the rapids, using ropes to bring him to shore, the agency said.

The man was evaluated by Niagara Falls firefighters and sent for a mental health evaluation.

Any person experiencing a crisis can call the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988. Niagara County Crisis Services offers help at 716-285-3515.