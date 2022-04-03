Overnight fire devastates Chautauqua County catering business

The owners of a Chautauqua County restaurant on Sunday were struggling to recover from an overnight fire that destroyed their business.

The Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported that firefighters were called to the site of Homestead Cafe & Catering on Route 430 in the Town of Ellery shortly after 2 a.m., as fire engulfed the business.

No injuries were reported. The Fluvanna Fire Department is working with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Fire Investigation Team to help determine the cause and origin of the fire.

The restaurant owners thanked first responders and volunteers for their assistance on their Facebook page.

"This is a devastating loss we will be attempting to navigate in the upcoming days," they said.

Homestead Cafe & Catering has been one of several restaurant businesses at that location over many years. The fire has resulted in an outpouring of community support, condolences and prayers since Sunday morning.

Owner Paige Oyer told WGRZ that the staff intends to fulfill all catered weddings booked this summer.

