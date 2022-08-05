OSHA investigating Wednesday's fatal crane accident at Mid River Marina

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Buffalo office is inspecting a fatal crane accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Mid River Marina in the Town of Tonawanda, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The fatality was confirmed by a National Grid spokesperson Wednesday afternoon, who also said wires were down in the area and the distributor feeder line had been de-energized. Town of Tonawanda Police Department has not provided any further information regarding the fatality.

OSHA's investigation will determine whether there were violations of workplace safety standards in the incident, said Ted Fitzgerald, a Department of Labor official. The federal department has up to six months to complete its investigation, Fitzgerald continued, and does not discuss the specifics of ongoing inspections.