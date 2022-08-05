 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
OSHA investigating Wednesday's fatal crane accident at Mid River Marina

  • Updated
Town of Tonawanda marina

Crews were on the scene at the Mid River Marina, where a crane operator died Wednesday.

 Stephen T. Watson / Buffalo News
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration's Buffalo office is inspecting a fatal crane accident that occurred Wednesday afternoon at Mid River Marina in the Town of Tonawanda, an OSHA spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

The fatality was confirmed by a National Grid spokesperson Wednesday afternoon, who also said wires were down in the area and the distributor feeder line had been de-energized. Town of Tonawanda Police Department has not provided any further information regarding the fatality.

OSHA's investigation will determine whether there were violations of workplace safety standards in the incident, said Ted Fitzgerald, a Department of Labor official. The federal department has up to six months to complete its investigation, Fitzgerald continued, and does not discuss the specifics of ongoing inspections.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

