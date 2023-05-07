One person was shot late Saturday on Capen Boulevard near the University Plaza shopping center in Amherst, police reported.

The incident was called in at 10 p.m., when responding officers found one unidentified man who had been shot.

He was taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment of wounds that aren't believed to be life-threatening.

Online posts based on neighbor accounts and information shared on the police scanner indicate that, at the time of the shooting, a large crowd had gathered nearby in the area of Main Street and Kenmore Avenue near the shopping center and the University at Buffalo South Campus. Capen is two blocks from the plaza.

The Tonawanda Fire Alert Twitter account, for example, reported that Amherst police sought assistance from several additional police agencies to help in crowd control at the chaotic scene and to track down the suspects in the shooting.

The Amherst police statement did not say whether, or how, the incidents are related.

Any witnesses to the shooting are asked to call town police at 716-689-1311.