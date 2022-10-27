 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
One lane of Westbound side I-90 reopens at Batavia/Pembroke exits after fiery truck crash

  • Updated
  • 0
One lane of the westbound side of the Thruway between Batavia and Pembroke has been opened after all lanes were blocked following a fiery crash reported at 12:46 p.m., according to the New York Thruway Authority.

Traffic must exit at Exit 48 in Batavia.

According to Don Newton, chief of the East Pembroke Fire Department, there were two semi-trucks that were involved. One that was hauling frozen foods burst into flames in the crash. Hazmat crews were on the scene to deal with fuel that spilled along about 100 yards of the thruway. Multiple fire companies responded.  

Nittec

A camera from the Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition shows a long backup leaving the Thruway at Exit 48 in Batavia.

The driver of the frozen food truck was reported to have been transported from the scene by Mercy Flight.

Following the crash, traffic camera footage from NITTEC showed smoke rising from a distance.

A video posted on Facebook shortly after the crash by a bystander showed a truck completely engulfed in flames, with heavy black smoke pouring out.

