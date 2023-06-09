One person was found dead when fire destroyed a two-story building with apartments in Evans early Friday morning.

Evans police said a 911 call came into dispatchers at 1:24 a.m. about a fire on Bennett Road.

Heavy fire conditions were reported when Evans Center and 10 other fire departments responded.

The victim, who was not publicly identified, was discovered dead while firefighters were putting out the fire, according to a news release.

A cat also was found dead in the structure.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The dwelling contained individual apartments, was heavily damaged and requires demolition, according to police.

Firefighters from Angola, Lake Erie Beach, Highland, North Evans, Brant, Farnham, Eden, Sunset Bay, Scranton and Lake View also responded to the fire.