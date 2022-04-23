One dead, one seriously injured in pair of dump truck accidents

A driver was killed and a motorcyclist was seriously injured in a pair of accidents involving dump trucks Friday in Genesee and Wyoming counties.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Office said the operator of a dump truck was pronounced dead at the scene after his vehicle veered out of control about 12:40 p.m. on East Perry Avenue in Silver Springs.

According to the report, the truck sheared off an electrical pole and struck parked cars before colliding with a building. The driver’s name was withheld pending notification of family.

At about the same time in Genesee County, Dana M. McGill, 62, was seriously injured when his motorcycle struck the side of the dump truck at Clinton Street Road (Route 33) and Seven Springs Road in the Town of Stafford.

The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported that McGill apparently failed to stop for a red light and struck the side of a truck operated by Jonathan Barefoot, 79, of Caledonia.

McGill was taken by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital, Rochester, with life-threatening injuries, according to the report.

His passenger, Carrie L. Hensley, 44, of Batavia, was taken by ambulance to Strong Memorial with non-life-threatening injuries. The truck driver was not hurt. Charges are pending.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.