A woman was found dead in a fire that destroyed a Town of Bennington home Tuesday.

The fire on Maxon Road was reported at 9:17 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Bennington, Attica, Cowlesville, Harris Corners, Sheldon, Varysburg, Alexander and Darien volunteer firefighters responded to the fire, with crews at the scene for six hours.

Bennington Fire Chief Brandon Zymowksi told the Batavia Daily News there was no one outside the home when firefighters arrived.

He said that brisk winds carried the fire, and water supply was a bit of an issue.

"We had to pull a truck out and put another one in, which takes time. Time is valuable when you've got a fire driven by wind," he told the Daily News.