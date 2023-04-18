New York state police have released the identity of an Ohio man who was killed Monday as a result of a tractor-trailer rollover accident on the Thruway in Chili in Monroe County.

Troopers identified the man as 75-year-old Robert J. Tincani of East Palestine, Ohio, who was killed after an initial crash that occurred between the Rochester/Corning and LeRoy exits on the Thruway.

According to a preliminary investigation, 22-year-old Emon Siddiki of Buffalo was driving west on I-90 when his 2021 Toyota Rav 4 struck the rear bumper of a Freightliner tractor trailer hauling Amazon products that was operated by Tincani. Immediately following the crash, the Toyota became disabled in the right lane and Siddiki retreated to the field off the north shoulder, troopers said. Tincani then pulled his vehicle onto the north shoulder and exchanged information with Siddiki off the roadway.

A call was placed to 911 to report the crash and Tincani began walking back to his to truck to wait for troopers to arrive. A short time later, a westbound PC Logistics Group tractor trailer, operated by Ivan Solonyshyn, 40, of Brooklyn struck the Toyota. The collision caused the tractor trailer, which was hauling recycled paper, to overturn and strike Tincani as he was walking back to his vehicle.

Troopers said Tincani was fatally injured and pronounced dead on the scene. His body was transported to the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office. No other injuries were reported in the accident.

Both westbound lanes of the Thruway were blocked for several hours while the accident was being investigated.

The investigation is continuing, state police said.