Off-duty Buffalo cop walked from crash scene and denied he was driving. He wasn't ticketed.

Just before dawn on May 21, Town of Tonawanda police received a call that a car had smashed through 60 feet of fencing and knocked over a tree at a local cemetery.

When they arrived, officers found the abandoned vehicle but no driver. A few minutes later, an officer spotted a man whose hand was bleeding walking in the dark on a nearby side street.

Over an hour, the man repeatedly denied he was involved in the crash before finally admitting he had been behind the wheel, according to officers' body-camera footage released to The Buffalo News.

Throughout the encounter, police never subjected the man to a field sobriety test. And they didn’t ticket him for a traffic infraction – not for driving off the road and not for leaving the crash scene.

Those decisions came after Tonawanda officers learned something else: The driver was an off-duty Buffalo police officer.

And, it turns out, the commanding officer at the scene had himself been arrested for drunken driving following a crash in Niagara County three years earlier.

Tonawanda Police Chief James P. Stauffiger defended the officers and supervisors who responded to the incident.

"It is well within the judgment and discretion of the officers at the scene whether or not they issue a traffic ticket," Stauffiger said, "and it happens every day."

Sedan was abandoned

No one reported witnessing the May 21 crash but a passing motorist who saw its aftermath called it in around 5 a.m.

A woman who lives near the cemetery told Officer Michael Belluz she had heard a loud boom and feared it was a gunshot.

Belluz found a long hole gashed out of a fence at Elmlawn Memorial Park, on Delaware Avenue just south of the I-290 interchange.

Fence pieces were scattered on the street, sidewalk and grass and a tree had been ripped from the ground. A tan 1995 Mercury Marquis sedan was stuck after ramming head-on into a second tree.

The front end was heavily damaged, the driver’s side mirror was wrenched off and the windshield was shattered. Inside, Belluz found droplets of blood on the driver’s air bag and more smeared on the arm rest.

Michael Austin, president of the Elmlawn cemetery association, was called to the crash site.

“This is the worst one we’ve had in a long time,” Austin told Belluz, before wondering, “How hammered is he?”

Belluz said he didn’t know but another officer, by this point, had tracked down the suspected driver.

'Just a late-night walk'

At 5:11 a.m., Officer Mark Shell pulled up to Gloucester and Bonnett avenues, in a subdivision north of the cemetery, and approached someone on the sidewalk.

Shell asked the man, Christopher Bridgett, if it was his car in the cemetery. Bridgett said no. He then asked Shell, referring to the body camera, “Are you on?”

Shell said he was. When Bridgett asked, “Can we talk off?” Shell said he couldn’t shut off the camera.

“You’re cut up. You crashed this car,” Shell said.

Bridgett then said, “I work with you, you know what I mean?”

“Oh, I got you,” Shell told Bridgett. “Where?”

“City,” Bridgett said.

Next, Officer Eric Trautwein asked Bridgett what he was doing.

“Just a late-night walk, that’s all it is,” Bridgett said.

His story changes

At 5:19, Officer Joseph Klyczek questioned Bridgett.

“You realize your car is sitting in a cemetery right now,” Klyczek said.

“Oh, it is?” Bridgett said.

“Listen, Chris, this is not my first day on the job,” Klyczek said. “We’re both men here. Let’s just cut right to the chase: Were you driving the car?”

“No, I’m just chilling, man,” Bridgett said.

“Were you in the car?” Klyczek said.

“No,” Bridgett said.

It was a serious accident and, Klyczek said, “We need to know if we need to be looking for someone that could be hurt.”

For the first time, Bridgett admitted he had been in the car but insisted he had been asleep in the passenger seat.

Bridgett said a cousin had been driving but he didn’t know where “Michael” had gone.

He also declined treatment from town paramedics for cuts on his right hand.

'Nobody else involved'

Lt. Timothy Partyka emphasized if Bridgett wasn't truthful, it would damage his credibility when his future cases go to trial.

“The defense attorney will tear you apart and you’ll never be able to testify in court again,” Partyka said.

“I understand,” Bridgett said.

Prodded by Partyka, Bridgett gave a full name and date of birth for his cousin, but Shell couldn’t find any trace in a database search. Partyka walked back to Bridgett.

“This ain’t my first rodeo. I’ve been doing this a long time, longer than you have,” he said. “I don’t appreciate the runaround and being lied to and stuff.”

Bridgett called someone but it went to voicemail.

“Honestly, if you just want to plug in my insurance, I’m fine with that,” Bridgett said.

Klyczek advised Partyka that, without a confession or eyewitness, police didn’t have enough to cite Bridgett.

Shell came over and said Bridgett wanted to speak “one on one.”

“That’s not the way it works anymore,” Partyka said. “I know what he means.”

Klyczek added, “We’ve got everything covered on our end. If the department wants to pursue it, and their department wants to pursue it, that’s on them.”

Partyka put his body camera in what he called “covert mode” and returned to Bridgett.

Bridgett asked, “Are you on?” Partyka said, “No,” but recording continued.

This was now 6:04 a.m. Partyka asked Bridgett what he wanted to say.

“I (messed) up,” Bridgett said softly, using a profanity, repeating his words again.

“OK, that’s all I’m asking for,” Partyka said.

Partyka said police would have the Marquis towed and file an accident report. He asked whether anyone else had been in the car.

Bridgett said, “There was nobody else involved. Nobody.”

Another off-duty crash

Stauffiger, after reviewing the recordings from that morning, praised his officers' investigative work.

"Their line of questioning led to this individual being truthful about the fact that he was the only person in the car when that accident took place," the police chief said.

Officers didn't directly ask Bridgett whether he had been drinking. Bridgett also wasn’t asked to perform a field-sobriety or Breathalyzer test. Video showed Bridgett steady on his feet and coherent in speaking with officers.

Stauffiger said Bridgett didn’t appear intoxicated to them.

In the accident report, Bridgett is listed as the Marquis' driver and registered owner and the crash is attributed to “driver inattention/distraction.”

“As ranking officer at the scene, Captain (Corey) Flatau was responsible for whether or not a ticket was issued,” Stauffiger emailed. “Issuance of a traffic ticket is discretionary and within Captain Flatau’s judgment to not issue a ticket.”

Flatau had been off duty that morning when he was asked to come to the scene, he said in an interview last week, so he wasn't wearing his uniform with his body camera.

“I went to make sure all of our protocols, policies and procedures were followed,” Flatau said. "And because it involved another police officer, I wanted to ensure that that department was notified."

In 2018, Flatau had been charged with driving while intoxicated and issued a pair of traffic infractions for a crash in Niagara County. Coincidentally, he told a deputy investigating that incident that he had not been driving the vehicle. He later pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired.

On the morning of the incident at the cemetery, Flatau did speak to a Buffalo police supervisor. Both Flatau and Stauffiger acknowledged Bridgett could have received a ticket but defended the decision not to cite him.

"I'm never going to second guess my officers. I don't micromanage them," Flatau said.

Bridgett wasn't disciplined

Bridgett was the subject of six disciplinary complaints between 2017 and 2021, Buffalo Police records show.

For one, he was suspended four days without pay for not following proper procedure.

Two complaints were for using excessive force. Bridgett was reprimanded in one and awaiting a hearing in the other.

One investigation, into off-duty conduct, was launched July 26, 2018, four days after Bridgett was shot twice while in a vehicle outside Buffalo's Groove Lounge.

Bridgett was exonerated following that investigation and another probe. The final complaint was not sustained.

Bridgett didn't respond to a request for comment made through the Buffalo Police Benevolent Association. John Evans, the union’s president, declined to comment.

Buffalo's Internal Affairs Division reviewed the Tonawanda crash.

“Because no criminal conduct was alleged, no internal action was taken,” Buffalo Police spokesman Michael DeGeorge said.

The Erie County District Attorney’s Office said it wasn’t aware of the incident. Spokeswoman Kait Munro said it’s not a crime to tell a lie to a police officer, though someone could, depending on the circumstances, be charged with lying in a sworn statement. Leaving the scene of a property-damage accident is considered a traffic infraction, she said.

John V. Elmore, a veteran attorney and former longtime prosecutor, said police need reasonable suspicion to request sobriety or breath tests. And he agreed police have discretion in issuing tickets.

By notifying their supervisors, he said, "I would feel confident the officers did the right thing."

Bridgett's conduct, however, was lacking, Elmore said. "He should have stayed with the vehicle," Elmore said, and reported the crash.

At the cemetery, a wide gap remains in the fence along Delaware. Elmlawn's Austin said supply chain issues have delayed repairs but the replacement aluminum fencing could be installed this month. The cost is about $8,000.

"The driver's insurance paid for it," Austin said.