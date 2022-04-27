NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

The Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed Tuesday in a field in rural Genesee County, killing two seasoned pilots, was traveling at an altitude of about 2,000 feet when, according to witnesses, there was a "large boom and they saw the helicopter fall from the sky," a National Transportation Safety Board investigator said Wednesday.

The tail separated from the main body of the helicopter and was found about 300 feet away from the main wreckage, which would indicate the aircraft was falling apart before it hit the ground.

'A very dark day': Two killed in Mercy Flight helicopter crash in Genesee County Two people aboard a Mercy Flight helicopter died in a crash about 1 p.m. in Elba in Genesee County, state police said.

Multiple investigations are underway into the crash of the medical air ambulance that was on a routine training exercise when it fell to the ground.

It is far too early to determine a cause, but NTSB Investigator Aaron McCarter said some information has already come to light:

The helicopter, a Bell 429, a model commonly used for medical transportation, was on a training exercise Tuesday morning.

The aircraft took off from Genesee County Airport at about 11:15 a.m. The crash was reported at about 1 p.m.

Preliminary satellite data showed the helicopter was flying at about 2,000 feet most of the time it was in the air.

The aircraft was doing "pattern work," doing rectangles and other patterns, McCarter said, which would be typical for a training exercise.

The wreckage was spread out over 2,000 feet on the ground.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"The main portion was fairly intact, although severely damaged," McCarter said.

The Mercy Flight helicopter crashed next to Norton Road in Elba Tuesday, but it’s tail section landed about 300 feet away in the field. pic.twitter.com/QP933wo8dR — Barbara O'Brien (@bobrieneden) April 27, 2022

There was a small fire burning when first responders arrived. That was quickly extinguished.

Both of the pilots were deceased when they were found, he said.

The two pilots on board were previously identified as James E. Sauer, 60, of Churchville, and Stewart M. Dietrick, 60, of Prosper, Texas. Sauer was a Mercy Flight pilot, and Dietrick was an employee and pilot with Bell Helicopter.

No other people were on board and no one on the ground was hurt.

McCarter said the investigations were just starting. In addition to the NTSB, officials with the Federal Aviation Authority and representatives from Bell Helicopter were on scene to help.

He said the NTSB would be on the scene for three to five days to document the wreckage, talk to witnesses and to retrieve data from the helicopter's data recorder. The aircraft doesn't have a "black box," but the data recorders often have information that can be helpful in a crash investigation.

"The on-scene part is a very small part of the investigation," McCarter said. "Most of the work happens behind the scene."

He said investigators will remove the wreckage and reconstruct the helicopter in a hangar to try to literally piece together what happened. He said to expect a preliminary report in 10 days and then a full report in about 12 months.

The investigation will focus on three parts, McCarter said. "The human, the machine and the environment."

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Maki Becker Chief of the Breaking News/Criminal Justice Desk I've worked at The Buffalo News since 2005. I previously worked as a reporter at the New York Daily News and the Charlotte Observer and was a special correspondent for the Los Angeles Times. Follow Maki Becker Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today