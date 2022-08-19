NTSB says it can't explain Stephen Barnes' 'failure to maintain control' of his plane

Prominent attorney Stephen E. Barnes lost control of his plane before it crashed almost two years ago, but the National Transportation Safety Board isn't sure why.

The NTSB on Friday released its final report on the investigation into the crash that killed Barnes and his niece, reaching the conclusion that the probable cause of the crash was "the pilot's failure to maintain control of the airplane for undetermined reasons during the descent to the destination airport."

There were no mechanical failures or malfunctions with Barnes' plane before the Oct. 2, 2020, crash in Pembroke, the agency found. Barnes' niece, attorney Elizabeth Barnes, also was killed in the crash.

Barnes' plane went down suddenly and at a tremendous rate of speed.

Investigators were unable to determine why Barnes lost contact with air traffic control for about 25 minutes during the flight, according to the report.

There also was no sign of depressurization of the aircraft and examination of the wreckage did not show passenger oxygen masks had been deployed, investigators found.

When Barnes got back in touch with air traffic control, when his craft was about 30 miles from Buffalo Niagara International Airport, the plane was still flying at its cruise altitude of 28,000 feet.

That activity "suggests a clear breakdown in awareness of his position through distraction or impairment," the NTSB found. "However, upon re-establishing contact with ATC, the pilot's communications were clear, nominal and timely, which did not suggest impairment or use of an oxygen mask."

Barnes also at that point told the air traffic controller "everything's fine."

Less than two minutes later, the plane took a sharp right turn and hurtled to the ground in a corkscrew-type pattern known as a "spiral dive," the NTSB previously said.

Before it began to spiral, Barnes' plane descended through multiple layers of clouds shortly after being cleared to begin descent, the latest report found. Initially, the plane's speed and descent "appeared to be nominal."

In about two minutes, the plane's airspeed, descent rates and bank angles were "excessive," investigators concluded.

Air traffic control did not clear Barnes to change his rate of descent around this time.

"The airplane's proximity to the destination airport may have created a heightened sense of urgency for the pilot to descend and/or configure his avionics for the approach, which may have served as an operational distraction," the agency said.

Investigators said while it was possible that visibility restrictions during descent may have affected Barnes, there isn't enough information to make a conclusion about how or why Barnes lost control.

Barnes and his niece were on the way back to Buffalo from New Hampshire to celebrate a birthday party for his mother.

The NTSB had released a seven-page factual report Aug. 10 that shed little light on the cause of the crash. It did, however, note the Socata TBM 700's rapid and sharp descent, which was a significant clue to a Washington, D.C., aviation consultant and former pilot.

"It’s actually hard to get the airplane to come down that fast," John Cox, owner of Safety Operating Systems, said earlier this month, referring to the descent speed of 4,500 feet-per-minute. "The indications are a distinct possibility, if not probability, of this loss of control event being pilot-induced, but it’s not conclusive yet."

Robert J. Schreck, representing the Barnes Firm and Richard J. Barnes, said earlier this month he did not believe the crash was pilot-induced and instead suggested mechanical failure.