A Lily Dale man was killed Monday in a one-vehicle collision on Glasgow Road in the Town of Pomfret in Chautauqua County, according to New York State Police.

Troopers said Donald C. Reinhoudt, 78, was traveling north on Glasgow Road at about 10:40 a.m. when the 2019 Jeep he was operating exited the shoulder of the roadway and struck a tree. Reinhoudt was transported to Brooks Memorial Hospital in Dunkirk, where he was later pronounced dead.