North Tonawanda man, injured by suspected drunken driver, struggles in coma as medical bills mount

Over a month since he was injured by a suspected drunken driver, Zack Dawson of North Tonawanda remains in a coma.

Dawson suffered severe brain trauma to the frontal lobe, as well as a collapsed lung and multiple fractures to his pelvis and face, in a collision on Aug. 13, said his aunt Linda Goldfarb.

The 21-year-old also suffered a series of strokes that required a craniotomy to reduce pressure that resulted from swelling to his brain. While in a coma, Dawson has fought off fevers, pneumonia and meningitis.

"A neurological team at ECMC is supposed to be coming in to do an assessment of Zackery this week," Goldfarb said in a telephone interview with The Buffalo News last week.

"There's potentially two options: If he responds to stimulus, they could recommend him to go to either Schenectady or Erie for a rehab facility, which is several hours away from home," she said. "If they don't get any stimulus, he'll be put into a facility where they'll just maintain him on a feeding tube in his stomach."

Dawson was severely injured when Mark S. Printup, 50, of Cambria, while under the influence of alcohol, drove through a stop sign at Utley and Hunts Corners Road in Newstead and collided with Dawson's vehicle, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Meanwhile, the medical bills for Dawson's care are reaching insurmountable levels for his family.

"Even the thought of it right now is unimaginable," Goldfarb said.

The Mercy Flight helicopter ride to ECMC is $40,000, she said.

"It was $35,000 for the flight and $5,000 for the mileage. That's just the very first thing that has come in," said Goldfarb.

Dawson's parents, Holly and Leo, started a GoFundMe page seeking $21 each from donors to defray the cost of their son's medical bills.

"Twenty-one for Zackery because he's 21 years old. It isn't a huge lift to raise $21 on someone's behalf," Goldfarb said.

Dawson worked for ACV Auctions. Before that, he worked for Napa Auto Parts. Through high school and college, he worked at the Basil Ford dealership.

"He's always been around cars his whole life," Goldfarb said.

Dawson, a 2019 graduate of Starpoint Central High School, earned an associate degree in business administration from Erie Community College.

"He wanted to open up his own business, obviously, dealing with cars in some aspect or some fashion," said Goldfarb.

A bass guitar player, Dawson also enjoys traveling, according to his aunt.

He earned his Eagle Scout rank as a member of Cambria Boy Scout Troop 8 in 2017. For his project, he created a butterfly garden at Niagara Hospice with flowers, a gazebo, a butterfly statue and memorials. As a teenager, Dawson donated dozens of suitcases to foster children so they wouldn’t have to carry their clothes in garbage bags. When Dawson saw a sign seeking donations of cat food for a cat shelter, he purchased $75 worth of cat food and dropped it off at the shelter, his aunt said.

A cousin, Caitlyn Murphy Gardner, described Dawson as family oriented and particularly close to his older brother Jacob.

"He's fighting for his life right now, and that's the message we want to get out," Murphy Gardner said.

Regarding the alleged drunken driver who struck Dawson's vehicle, she said: "He was able to go home from the scene of the crime, right? Well, there's a boy who is struggling for his life, and a person who was at the scene of the crime and committed the crime who was able to go home."

"Our family is the opposite of free right now," Murphy Gardner said. "We just hope that he has a full recovery."