Nine fire companies battle fire that destroys home in Attica

Nine volunteer fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon that destroyed a house in the Village of Attica, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

Two people were rescued from the burning two-story home at 44 Market St. by a passing state trooper, Attica police and a nurse, according to the report. One occupant was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Attica volunteers, who were called to scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., were assisted by firefighters from Alexander, Alden, Bennington, Cowlesville, Darien, the Town of Batavia, Wyoming and Wyoming Correctional Facility.

The report said the house, owned by John LaVarnway, was a total loss. Firefighters were at the scene for six hours. The cause is under investigation.

