 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Nine fire companies battle fire that destroys home in Attica

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Nine volunteer fire companies responded to a two-alarm fire Monday afternoon that destroyed a house in the Village of Attica, the Wyoming County Office of Emergency Services reported.

Two people were rescued from the burning two-story home at 44 Market St. by a passing state trooper, Attica police and a nurse, according to the report. One occupant was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Attica volunteers, who were called to scene shortly after 4:30 p.m., were assisted by firefighters from Alexander, Alden, Bennington, Cowlesville, Darien, the Town of Batavia, Wyoming and Wyoming Correctional Facility.

The report said the house, owned by John LaVarnway, was a total loss. Firefighters were at the scene for six hours. The cause is under investigation.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash

The Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed Tuesday in a field in rural Genesee County, killing two seasoned pilots, was traveling at an altitude of about 2,000 feet when, according to witnesses, there was a "large boom and they saw the helicopter fall from the sky."

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Buffalo Diocese will reduce number of pastors

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News