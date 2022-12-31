Nine escape Niagara Falls blaze; firefighter injured

Nine people escaped early Saturday from a fire at a Niagara Falls residence that resulted in an injury to one firefighter.

The Niagara Falls Fire Department was called to a structure fire at 431 20th St., around 2:30 a.m., and crews arrived to find heavy flames coming from the building, according to a news release from the city.

All nine occupants of the building, including children, were found outside and none suffered serious injuries, according to the Office of the Mayor of Niagara Falls.

They were checked out by AMR ambulance employees before being taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

The fire was extinguished, but all nine people were displaced from the residence.

The firefighter injured on scene did not suffer a life-threatening injury, the release stated.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.