The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for assistance in finding a missing 15-year-old boy.
Thomas N. Mulholland Jr. was last seen seen in Wilson about 10 p.m. Thursday, the Sheriff's Office said.
He is described as about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blond hair. He was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, dark sweatpants and a blue baseball hat.
Anyone with information should call Investigator Justin Birmingham at the Niagara County Sheriff's Office at 716-438-3393.