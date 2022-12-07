 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls police trying to identify pedestrian struck by car, in ICU

Niagara Falls police are asking for the public's help identifying a pedestrian hit Tuesday afternoon on Elmwood Avenue.

The unidentified man was crossing Elmwood at about 5:03 p.m. when a vehicle turning left onto Elmwood from 19th Street struck him, city officials said in a news release.

The man, who was crossing at the intersection, suffered a serious head injury and was taken to Erie County Medical Center, where he was listed in guarded condition in the trauma intensive care unit, officials said.

The man was hit with the passenger side of the vehicle and rolled onto the hood before hitting the ground. No other information about the pedestrian was released.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident or the pedestrian to call 716-286-4563 or 716-286-4711.

Police said the 37-year-old Niagara Falls resident who was driving the vehicle, a 2022 Hyundai Sonata, is cooperating in the investigation.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

