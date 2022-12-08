 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Niagara Falls police still trying to identify pedestrian struck by vehicle

The unidentified pedestrian struck by a vehicle earlier this week in Niagara Falls near Elmwood Avenue and 19th Street was described Thursday as a Black man about 60 years old, city officials said.

The man, who suffered a serious head injury and was in guarded condition Wednesday in the trauma intensive care unit at Erie County Medical Center, is about 6 feet tall and weighs 160 pounds.

He was wearing dark clothing and a black hat when he was struck, Niagara Falls officials said in a news release.

A driver hit the man at about 5:03 p.m. Tuesday as he walked across Elmwood.

Police released information Wednesday asking for the public's help in identifying the man.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Niagara Falls Police Traffic Division at 716-286-4563 or the main department line at 716-286-4711.

Reach Aaron at abesecker[at]buffnews.com or 716-849-4602.

