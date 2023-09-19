Niagara Falls police are looking for a suspect who was involved in a hit-and-run crash that involved several pedestrians Sunday in the vicinity of 22nd Street and Pierce Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle has been identified by police as a 31-year-old woman, whose name was not released.

Police said the suspect and the vehicle involved in the hit-and-run have yet to be located.

Police said the hit-and-run occurred about 6:45 p.m. after about six people gathered on the sidewalk and became involved in a dispute. One of them went into a white 2011 Chevrolet Tahoe, pulled into an alley to turn around and intentionally drove up on the sidewalk and into the group of pedestrians, police said.

A 16-year-old boy and a 52-year-old woman each suffered serious leg injuries and were transported to Erie County Medical Center, where they were reported in stable condition Monday. Two other pedestrians suffered minor injuries but did not seek immediate medical treatment.

Niagara Falls police ask anyone with information on the incident to call their Traffic Office at 716-286-4563 or the complaint number at 716-286-4711. The Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case, and can be reached at 716-286-4553.

– Harold McNeil