Niagara Falls police report man dead from gunshot wound on 19th Street

Niagara Falls police and the Niagara Falls Fire Department found a 59-year-old dead from a gunshot wound on the 500 block of 19th Street on Friday night, the City of Niagara Falls Mayor's Office said in a press release Saturday.

At about 11:30 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call about an unresponsive male, who was found dead at the scene, the release said.

Detectives are continuing the investigation and ask anyone with information to contact the Niagara Falls Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division at 716-286-4553 or the general information line at 716-286-4711.